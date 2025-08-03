Sabah polls: Anwar pledges no three-cornered fights among PH-BN-GRS

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has vowed to prevent three-cornered contests involving Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the upcoming Sabah state election.

Anwar, who chairs PH and leads PKR, stated that ongoing discussions aim to finalize seat arrangements to avoid overlapping candidates. “We intend to ensure full understanding among all parties,“ he told reporters after meeting Sabah PKR leaders.

He acknowledged the challenges, saying, “In politics, the odds are possible, but sometimes it is impossible.” However, he stressed the priority of voter clarity and coalition harmony.

Anwar dismissed notions of PH favoring any side, calling it a “balancing act” to maintain stability. “Love is comforting, but sometimes it leaves a little wound—that’s the meaning of love,“ he quipped, emphasizing PH’s role in fostering reform and unity.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and BN’s Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier confirmed electoral pacts with PH. The 16th Sabah assembly’s term ends on Nov 11 unless dissolved earlier. - Bernama