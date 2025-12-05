KOTA KINABALU: The proposal for cooperation among Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in facing the next Sabah state election will be referred to the GRS Supreme Council, said GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also the Chief Minister, said GRS has no issue working with PH and BN in the election, noting that the current Sabah state government itself was formed through the GRS-PH Plus coalition.

Hajiji said he respects the views of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during their meeting in Tawau yesterday, where the Prime Minister emphasised that cooperation among the three political coalitions is crucial to ensuring political stability at both national and state levels.

“In terms of cooperation, we have no issue, because the current state government is GRS-PH Plus. However, any proposal for the next state election will be referred to the GRS Supreme Council for a decision.

“I also conveyed to the Prime Minister that in Sabah, we need to consider local aspirations in order to build political understanding for moving forward,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, while in Tawau, the Prime Minister, who is also PH chairman, said that collaboration among Sabah PH, Sabah BN and GRS for the next state polls is still under discussion and has not been finalised.

Last Saturday, Unity Government Secretariat chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a joint statement that PH and BN had agreed to cooperate in facing the next Sabah state election.