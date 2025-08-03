Sabah’s deep-sea seafood port to boost economy with RM1.8 billion annually

KOTA KINABALU: The development of a European Union-standard deep-sea seafood port in Kota Kinabalu is projected to contribute RM1.8 billion annually to Sabah’s economy.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor highlighted this as a high-impact strategic investment in the Blue Economy sector.

A total of RM360 million has been committed by the state government and local partners.

The port is expected to handle 50,000 tonnes of tuna yearly.

It aims to elevate Sabah’s role in the deep-sea fishing industry.

Hajiji shared these details during the closing ceremony of the National Farmers, Breeders, and Fishermen Day (HPPNK) 2025.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and key agriculture officials.

Hajiji also noted the revival of the Sabah Paddy and Rice Board in 2024, which was dissolved in 1981.

This move is seen as a step toward boosting rice self-sufficiency.

The state targets a 30% self-sufficiency level (SSL) by 2026 and 60% by 2030.

These targets align with federal agricultural priorities.

Agriculture contributes RM12.2 billion to Sabah’s GDP, making up 14.5% of the total.

This has prompted the state to adopt modern technologies like IoT and smart farming.

These innovations aim to enhance efficiency, productivity, and youth participation in the sector.

Sabah’s 15 permanent food production parks have already yielded over 1,494 tonnes of produce.

This has generated RM4.32 million in returns. – Bernama