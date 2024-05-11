Sabah’s east coast is safe- Shamsul Anuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The security situation on Sabah’s east coast remains safe and well under control, despite 14 countries continuing to maintain travel advisories, cautioning their citizens against visiting the area, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah assured that the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) remains committed and prepared to defend national sovereignty, ensure security, and maintain public order within the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

To improve the perception of safety for travellers to Sabah’s east coast, measures have included rebranding the curfew in ESS Zone waters to ESSZone Movement Control Order (MCO), he said.

“A security assessment and engagement programme with foreign representatives in Malaysia was also conducted, offering a firsthand view of the security situation in the ESSZone,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He provided these details in response to a question from Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran), regarding efforts to reduce travel advisories for Sabah’s east coast, and ESSCOM’s expenditure since its inception.

Shamsul Anuar further elaborated that a total of RM268 million in management allocation, and RM523 million in development allocation, have been provided to ESSCOM from 2013 to 2024.

“By September 2024, RM243 million from the management allocation and RM409 million from development expenditure have already been spent,” he said.

In response to a supplementary question from Madius, regarding the potential threat posed by electricity outages to ESSCOM operations and the ESSZone, he assured that security forces would remain unaffected, as fuel procurement for operational purposes is conducted in bulk.

To reduce reliance on fuel consumption, ESSCOM plans to enhance its operations by utilising high-tech equipment, such as drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), for surveillance and patrol assignments in open sea areas and other specific strategic locations.

“Furthermore, a preventative strategy has been implemented to assist Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd, by severing illegal electricity connections in squatter areas. This initiative aims to ensure a stable electricity supply and prevent resource leakage, which could undermine government efforts,” he added.