Sabah’s top foreign investment sectors revealed by MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has identified basic metal products, non-metallic mineral products, and wood products as Sabah’s top manufacturing sectors for foreign investments from 2015 to 2024.

In the services sector, hotel and tourism along with support services were the primary contributors.

Basic metal products recorded RM4.3 billion in foreign investments, followed by non-metallic mineral products at RM2.5 billion and wood products at RM99.1 million.

The hotel and tourism sector attracted RM205 million, while support services accounted for RM37.9 million.

MITI shared these figures in a written reply on the Dewan Rakyat portal, responding to a query from Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS-Ranau).

As of Q1 2025, Sabah ranked third nationally in approved investment value across manufacturing, services, and primary sectors with RM10.9 billion.

A total of 25 foreign investment projects worth RM7.18 billion under MIDA’s supervision were realised in Sabah between 2015 and 2024.

These investments created 3,138 job opportunities for locals, according to MITI. - Bernama