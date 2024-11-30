KUCHING: Infrastructure development along the border of Sarawak, Sabah and Kalimantan, Indonesia, will be among the agenda of the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and implementing agencies from two states this December.

Fadillah said he had not yet received the latest updates on the border infrastructure project and that the meeting was expected to discuss the progress of its implementation.

“This meeting aims to assess the status of ongoing projects and ensure their smooth implementation. It will also focus on any issues or challenges the projects are facing,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Town Hall 2024 session organised by the Kuching district police headquarters and the Petra Jaya Parliamentary Service Centre here today.

In August, Fadillah was reported as saying that the RM1 billion allocation by the federal government to upgrade facilities at the Sabah-Sarawak-Kalimantan border has not yet been fully utilised by the ministries and agencies involved.

In the meantime, Fadillah, who is also the Petra Jaya Member of Parliament, voiced his concern over online gambling and urged the Padawan Municipal Council and the Kuching North City Hall, as local authorities in the parliamentary constituency, to collaborate to address the issue.

He said that this was to ensure compliance with regulations and enhance control over activities conducted by holders of licences issued by the two local authorities.

“Tackling online gambling is not an easy task, as some restaurants are also involved. Therefore, close cooperation between the police and local authorities is needed.

“Actions such as cutting off electricity and revoking licences can only be taken once the police have confirmed the activities,” he said.