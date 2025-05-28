KUCHING: The construction of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR), a vital infrastructure project designed to connect remote areas in northern Sarawak with Sabah, is progressing steadily, having reached significant milestones as of April this year.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said SSLR Phase 1 has achieved 52.27 per cent physical progress and is on schedule for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“For SSLR Phase 2, construction works have commenced across all packages, involving site clearing, earthworks and drainage works.

“As of April 2025, overall physical progress stands at 0.93 per cent and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2029,” he said during the winding-up speech for his ministry at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly sitting here, today.

SSLR project, which aimed to provide a road network that connects Limbang, Miri, Lawas and Sabah without going through Brunei, was approved in phases by the federal government in 2021.

On the progress of Trans Borneo Highway (LTB) development, Uggah, who is also state Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said that the project also continues to move forward, with the Miri section currently in its design stage and scheduled for finalisation by the second quarter of this year.

“Meanwhile, the procurement proposal for the Limbang and Lawas sections have been submitted to the federal’s Ministry of Works for approval by the Lembaga Perolehan (LP).

“The Miri section is expected to be tendered in the third quarter of 2025, while the Limbang and Lawas sections are expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2026,” he said.