Sabah, Sarawak security key to national policy, says MAF chief

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) must strengthen their assets in Sabah and Sarawak to ensure the continued security and sovereignty of the nation, said MAF chief General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

He said the stability and security of these regions are among the most crucial factors highlighted in the country’s national policy.

“If we look at the Defence White Paper, this is where sovereignty discussions lie. This is my first visit to Sabah, and it is to observe the farthest areas from here.

“These areas are the most critical that we have,“ he told reporters after visiting the Eastern Fleet Command Headquarters of the Royal Malaysian Navy in Sepanggar today.

He added that based on the readiness briefing he received, all three MAF branches have maintained a high level of vigilance and operational readiness concerning their assets and equipment.

“MAF will ensure that human resources and equipment in all three branches are maintained at the highest level to protect the nation’s territorial borders and Malaysia’s maritime zones from potential threats.

“The continuous operations carried out by MAF in key areas of Sabah have also positively enhanced security levels and boosted the confidence of local communities,“ he said.

Mohd Nizam added that MAF personnel and equipment deployed for flood response in Sabah demonstrated the military’s commitment to supporting public authorities in disaster management.

He said during the High-Level Committee (HLC) on State Disaster Management Series 1/2025, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, appreciation was extended to the MAF for their efforts.

“This recognition acknowledges the significant contributions of MAF in assisting during floods and landslides in Sabah caused by the monsoon surge in January 2025. MAF remains dedicated to ensuring the welfare of the people in Sabah,“ he said.