KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) has once again stressed that it will contest alone using its own party logo in the upcoming Sabah state election.

Its secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr confirmed that his party is not with any political coalition to face the 17th state election.

He said the party has been consistent since the beginning as the only opposition party in Sabah, and believes that political coalitions are not the answer to Sabah’s prosperity because the future of the state requires a firm and people-centred movement.

“Warisan is currently actively preparing for the Sabah state election. Our stance is clear, Warisan is with the people. We will not be involved in the political games that are taking place, our struggle is for the rights and future of the people of Sabah.

“This election is about choosing leaders who are truly sincere in fighting for Sabah and not those who are just good at playing politics,” he said in a statement here today.

The five-year term of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, which will automatically dissolve on November 11, began with the first sitting and official opening of the Sabah assembly after the 16th Sabah state election, officiated by the 10th Sabah Chief Minister, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, on November 12, 2020.

The dissolution of the 16th Sabah assembly will pave the way for the 17th Sabah state election to be held.