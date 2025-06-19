Sabah state polls: BN central, state leaders in sync – Ahmad Zahid

BANGI: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed claims by certain quarters that there is discord between the central and state BN leadership ahead of the upcoming Sabah state election.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the leaderships remained aligned in principle and were merely conducting coordination efforts in preparation for the state polls.

“Upon review, I found that sometimes statements (by central and state BN leadership) are taken out of context. There are no differences in principle between the state’s stance, especially UMNO and BN, and the central leadership’s position.

“We frequently hold negotiations and discussions (regarding preparations for the Sabah state election),” he said at a press conference after officiating the National Community Development Department (KEMAS) Educators’ Day at the national level here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) need not act as a ‘bridge’ to connect BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) for the upcoming state election.

“This is because BN and PH are in agreement. Our decision is to open doors to other parties and coalitions (for cooperation).

“This matter is currently in the pipeline. I don’t think a bridge or any other channel is necessary, God willing, we will engage in broader negotiations beyond GRS,” he said.