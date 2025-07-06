Sabah tourism earns RM3.3 mln in first five months of 2025

SEMPORNA: Sabah’s tourism sector has shown strong growth in the first five months of 2025, generating RM3.3 million in revenue from 1.44 million visitor arrivals.

The state’s improving security and international appeal have contributed to this upward trend.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai credited the rise in tourist numbers to enhanced security measures, particularly the efforts of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

He noted that Sabah has had no kidnapping-for-ransom incidents in recent years, reinforcing its reputation as a safe destination.

“This complements the continuous efforts of the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) to position Sabah as a safe and welcoming destination,” he said.

According to STB data, international visitors made up 559,150 arrivals, while domestic tourists accounted for 879,420.

China remained the leading international market with 243,688 visitors, followed by South Korea with 76,685.

European arrivals also saw a significant increase, rising by 25.6 per cent to 35,240 visitors.

The United Kingdom and Ireland led with 13,910 arrivals, followed by Germany (3,854) and France (2,750). The United States contributed 9,356 arrivals, while Canada recorded 2,949. - Bernama