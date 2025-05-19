KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has called on the youth in the state to open their minds and view Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a primary pathway to building a bright future, rather than merely an alternative route.

He said TVET now plays a significant role in the state’s economic and social development, in line with technological transformation and current industrial needs.

“TVET not only equips individuals with practical skills, but it is also synonymous with empowerment, employment opportunities, and economic growth,” he said in his speech for the Launch Ceremony of the Sabah TVET Council (MTS) here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Hajiji said the TVET courses currently offered have been tailored to the needs of the job market and the rapidly developing industrial sector, making it a stable and viable career path for young people.

“I urge the youth of this state not to hesitate in joining the TVET field. Now is the time to shift perceptions and see TVET as a smart choice that opens doors to becoming professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators,” he said.

According to him, the Sabah TVET Council launched today is the Sabah government’s commitment to strengthening the technical training ecosystem, coordinating over 160 TVET institutions across the state, and ensuring that every graduate produced is truly ready to face the challenges of the working world.

He said TVET is also seen as a key driver for the state’s development goals through the Sabah Maju Jaya 2.0 Development Blueprint and strategic national documents such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2030), the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP 2030), and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

Hajiji also touched on the current wave of technological revolution, including artificial intelligence (AI), which requires the younger generation to be equipped with new, adaptive, and innovation-oriented skills.

“The job landscape is changing. If Sabah’s youth are not prepared with relevant skills, we will be left behind. TVET is the best platform for us to develop a highly skilled workforce that will drive the state’s progress,” he stressed.