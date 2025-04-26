BUKIT MERTAJAM: The use of the internet and social media applications among children without supervision can invite negative impact, especially involving issues of safety, crime and social problems.

In this regard, society, in particular parents, needs to be given exposure and early education on the prudent use of the internet so as not to become victims of online scams, online gambling, cyberbullying as well as paedophilia.

Therefore, in raising awareness among the community, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) went to the ground to hold the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) in conjunction with the Penang-level Kita MADANI Carnival at Seberang Perai Tengah District Education Office (PPD) here today.

Through the ‘pocket talk’ session delivered by an MCMC representative, visitors were informed about the age limit for children under 13 to use social media applications under the supervision of parents or guardians.

Additionally, the MCMC shared about the effects and consequences of excessive use of social media applications among children, and subsequently provides tips or knowledge on using the internet safely and ethically.

A mother, Nor Ashikin Mohd Rosli, 31, said the commission’s briefing session was very beneficial and opened the eyes of parents to be more aware of controlling their children’s internet usage, especially social media applications.

“I do monitor and control the use of gadgets and internet usage of my eldest child who is six years old. If he wants to use the internet, I have to be there too, I don’t let him do it alone. I allow him to use the handphone for at least an hour before bed, and even then, only to watch pre-uploaded shows. Even we adults can be affected by the internet or social media apps, let alone children, so I avoid it.

“Raising children now is more challenging as in the past, internet usage was not yet widespread,“ the housewife told Bernama.

Another housewife, Shamshu Salina Mohd Ali, 44, also shares Nor Ashikin’s view, adding that internet usage among children should be limited to educational purposes only.

“My child doesn’t have gadgets and only accesses the internet using a computer. That’s just to play Roblox. It’s not just a game, but it greatly helps in my child’s educational development, especially in mastering English, Mathematics and Science. But I limit it to three hours a day,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Postal Forum, a self-regulatory body designated by the MCMC, also held a sharing session titled ‘Be Aware of Your Rights (Post and Courier)’.

Postal Forum head Nur Hafizah Hanifah said the main functions of the body include representing the rights and interests of postal and courier service users, handling complaints, as well as providing feedback, and making recommendations to MCMC regarding the interests of postal and courier service users.

“We are not complaint resolvers but intermediaries between users and licensed courier companies under the MCMC. We also developed a code of practice for industry adjustment, and this Postal Services Code of Practice was approved by the MCMC on Dec 30, 2024.

“It was established as a guideline and reference for these companies regarding best practices to be used for the benefit of consumers,“ she said.

She added that her organisation is currently intensifying advocacy activities and raising public awareness on matters related to consumer interests and rights, including parcel scams that use the names of courier service companies to deceive consumers.

More than 40 exhibitors, consisting of government and private agencies, participated in the Kita MADANI Carnival which was organised by the Penang Information Department. The event was also filled with various activities aimed at strengthening ties with the community.