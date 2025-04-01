KUALA LUMPUR: Retreaded tyres and imported tyres from China have become the top choice among heavy vehicle operators, dominating 80 per cent of the commercial vehicle tyre market. Their affordability makes them highly sought after, with costs significantly lower than local or other imported brands.

The price gap, which can exceed RM500 per tyre, enables operators to save up to 60 per cent on replacement costs, making these tyres an economical option.

However, concerns have emerged regarding their safety and suitability for Malaysia’s weather conditions, particularly following recent accidents attributed to tyre failure. A fatal incident involving a heavy vehicle in late December has reignited the debate on tyre quality.

Malaysia Tipper Lorry Operators Association chairman Datuk Michael Loo Leep Chye has stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive study on lorry and trailer tyres currently available in the market to ensure their quality and prevent tyre-related accidents.

Tyres account for the second-most common issue, after brake problems, causing around eight per cent of heavy vehicles to fail inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) each year. This is based on an annual average of 2.8 million inspections.

“These budget tyres remain popular because they help operators cut operational costs. However, we need thorough research and monitoring to ensure they meet safety standards,” Loo told Bernama.

A survey of workshops providing heavy vehicle tyre replacement services revealed that tyres sized 215-75-17.5—commonly used by trailers—range in price from RM1,000 for premium quality to RM350 for retreaded options.

Top-tier brands such as Michelin sell this tyre size for RM1,000, followed by Bridgestone at RM700. Meanwhile, Chinese brands are priced between RM480 and RM600, with retreaded tyres being the most economical choice at RM350.

According to Loo, many operators use high-quality tyres for front wheels while opting for Chinese imports or retreaded tyres for the rear, depending on financial considerations.

“This configuration is common because retreaded tyres also meet quality certifications. However, continuous monitoring is critical, especially for low-cost imports,” he said.

Malaysian Retreaded Tyre Manufacturers Association (TRMAM) president, Wong Jin How, however, defended the quality of retreaded tyres, saying that local manufacturers must comply with strict government standards to ensure road safety.

“All retreaded tyres must meet MS 224:2019 standards, ensuring safety on par with new tyres. Despite being sold for RM400 to RM600 each, compared to RM600 to RM2,000 for new tyres, they are reliable and safe,” Wong said.

He said a technical committee comprising the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the Malaysian Rubber Board, PUSPAKOM and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) oversees and advises on retreaded tyre production.

Local manufacturers also adhere to ECE R108/R109 standards, allowing them to export tyres to European markets. The global transportation industry widely uses retreaded tyres, Wong said.

Local manufacturers offer a tyre replacement policy for any defects arising from manufacturing. Wong said most heavy vehicle accidents caused by tyre issues stem from poor maintenance rather than tyre quality.

“In the recent Ayer Keroh accident, the detached tyre was a front tyre. Under JPJ regulations, front tyres must be new, not retreaded. Many discarded tyres on roads are a result of burst or exploded tyres due to lack of maintenance,” he said.

For logistics company owner Tan Boon Heng, 55, retreaded tyres are his preferred choice as his operations, which involve transporting sand and stones, frequently use off-road routes, adding that this makes regular maintenance of his trailer lorry tyres essential.

“For trailers running daily with maximum loads, retreaded tyres need to be replaced every three to six months, while higher-quality tyres last six months to a year. With each trailer using 10 tyres, the maintenance cost is substantial,” Tan said.