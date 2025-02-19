NILAI: The Education Ministry (MOE) welcomes the plans by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to build high-rise schools of up to 17 storeys in the city centre but will carefully evaluate safety aspects and suitability.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the Federal Territory Education Department has previously implemented high-rise school buildings, the tallest of which is the 10-storey Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Sentosa in Kuala Lumpur.

“We have built multi-storey schools before, with the highest reaching 10 storeys, and there have been no issues. We understand the challenges in the Federal Territory, and this is not a new concept.

“(As for the proposed 17-storey school), we will assess its suitability over time, considering the safest and most appropriate height for students,” she told reporters after launching the Education Ministry’s Generasi MADANI Carnival at Tuanku Canselor Hall, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia here today.

Also present was Education director-general Azman Adnan.

The media previously reported that DBKL plans to develop high-rise schools featuring two blocks between 10 and 17 storeys to optimise land use while accommodating the growing population.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the MOE has already taken steps to address school overcrowding, including constructing cabin classrooms, which has proven effective in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

“Just this morning, I visited a school in Cyberjaya that has implemented the cabin classroom model, and it has created a more conducive learning environment,” she said.

Fadhlina reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to building new schools, completing ongoing projects and constructing additional blocks where space allows to ensure a comfortable learning environment.

Meanwhile, the minister acknowledged concerns regarding restroom conditions in fully residential schools.

“Each school has a maintenance budget, and we must ensure proper repairs for restrooms and other facilities. This is something we take seriously,” she said.