Safety measures taken during Lima ’25 pay off

KUALA LUMPUR: Ground safety planning and execution during the 17th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima ’25) went well without any major glitches or fatalities.

“So far, the safety aspect has been well planned and executed. We have not encountered any issues or hiccups and everything is running smoothly, just as planned from the beginning,” Aerospace Secretariat spokesman Royal Malaysian Airforce (RMAF) officer Lt-Kol Mohd Faizal Md Jani told theSun.

He said ground safety is managed by the Air Display Safety Cell.

“Our responsibility covers the entire area from the tarmac to the aircraft parking zones, ensuring the safety of ground operations, aircraft displays and all aircraft movements related to the air display.

“A key aspect of our morning routine is monitoring and mitigating bird activity around the airfield. Bird strikes pose a significant risk to aircraft, potentially causing serious damage and disrupting operations.

“Therefore, we conduct proactive measures each morning, such as dispersing birds from the runway and surrounding areas, to minimise this risk and maintain operational integrity.

“We operate a long-range acoustic device to drive away birds from the area, ensuring a safer airspace and reducing the risk of bird strikes.”

Mohd Faizal said for aircraft taxiing during the air display, the ground safety team has designated and gazetted routes for both taxi-in and taxi-out operations which all pilots are aware of.

“Additionally, a designated master is responsible for instructing and guiding us on where to park the aircraft after the air show.”

Mohd Faizal said crowd control around the aircraft area is handled by Air Defence units within the RMAF, including units like Paskal, an elite special forces unit of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

He said their responsibility is to ensure that the public does not encroach into restricted zones near the aircraft.

As for pyrotechnics, Mohd Faizal said all necessary safety measures within the airfield are strictly enforced before any activity takes place.

He said for areas outside the airfield, such as where the public gathers, crowd control falls under the responsibility of the police, as it is beyond the organisers’ direct control.

“From the very beginning of our planning, about six to eight months ahead of Lima ’25, we incorporated safety criteria as a core component in preparing for the air display event.”

Mohd Faizal said one of the main challenges faced during Lima ’25 was managing the civilian crowd outside the airfield, particularly those who did not heed safety advice.

He said these individuals often ignored warnings related to potential hazards.

“For instance, during aircraft start-up, the exhaust blast can pose a danger, yet some onlookers refused to move even after being asked repeatedly, only reacting after experiencing the blast firsthand.

“This lack of seriousness towards safety remains a recurring issue.”

Mohd Faizal said Lima ’25 implemented several new technologies and monitoring tools to enhance safety and control during the air show.

“One example is the use of the Stripe system, which employs cameras to monitor key parameters such as the aircraft’s position relative to the foul line and minimum height limits during the display.

“This technology allows officials to track whether an aircraft crosses these safety boundaries and to promptly alert the pilot if necessary.

“Additionally, we have an anti-drone unit in place that can jam or intercept any unauthorised drones operated by civilians near the airspace.

“So far, we have not encountered any drone intrusions and this security measure will remain active for the next two to three days.”