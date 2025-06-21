KOTA KINABALU: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail heads a list of 1,015 recipients of state honours in conjunction with the 74th official birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman.

Saifuddin Nasution was conferred the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), which carries the title “Datuk Seri Panglima”.

Also receiving the SPDK were Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, as well as businessmen Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali and Datuk Lim Yu Ming.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Deputy Minister Dr Fuziah Salleh and Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan were among the 78 recipients of the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award, which carries the title of “Datuk”.

Other PGDK recipients include Senator Anna Bell @ Suzieana Perian, Labuan MP Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Kapayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, and Pantai Manis assemblyman Mohd Tamin Zainal.

Among the other recipients were Kota Kinabalu High Court Judge Alexander Siew How Wai; Head of the Internal Security and Public Order Department, Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters, SAC Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek; and Head of the Special Branch, Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters, SAC Abdul Rahman Ishak.

Also conferred the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) were Commander of the 13th Infantry Brigade, Brig Gen Jagjit Singh Indar Singh; Sabah State Health Department Director, Dr Maria Suleiman; Sabah Parks Director, Dr Maklarin Lakim; Football Association of Malaysia President, Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub; and Sabah Islamic Religious Council Chief Executive Officer, Ramlan Awang Ali.

A total of 274 individuals were conferred the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK), 181 received the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK), 248 the Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK), 285 the Bintang Kinabalu (BK), 109 the Perkhidmatan Terpuji award, and 10 were bestowed the Jaksa Pendamai (Justice of the Peace) title.

Three Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Sabah Bureau staff were also honoured, namely seasoned journalist Emin Madi, who was conferred the PGDK; Sabah Bureau Chief Fadzli Ramli, who received the ADK; and photographer Zamain Singkui, who was awarded the BSK.

Tun Musa Aman is scheduled to officiate the investiture ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu tomorrow.