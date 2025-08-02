Malaysia hosts 4th World Irrigation Forum on climate and sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will host the 4th World Irrigation Forum (WIF4) and the 76th International Executive Council Meeting from September 7 to 13 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

The event aims to address climate change impacts and sustainable water management in agriculture, drawing experts from 24 countries.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu emphasised the forum’s role in shaping global irrigation policies.

“Malaysia’s selection as host reflects international recognition of our expertise in irrigation and water resource management,“ he said during the pre-launch event in Kota Kinabalu.

The High-Level Advisory Group Meeting will produce policy recommendations and a roadmap to enhance irrigation’s role in food security.

Over 1,000 participants, including policymakers, researchers, and farmers, are expected to attend.

This year’s theme, “Is Irrigation a Sunset Industry?”, will spark discussions on modernising irrigation amid climate challenges.

Mohamad highlighted the need for innovation, citing precision agriculture and IoT-based smart irrigation as key advancements.

The forum will also bridge field experience with scientific research, fostering international collaboration.

Mohamad urged stakeholders to adopt new technologies and build partnerships for high-impact projects. - Bernama