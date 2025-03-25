KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar have expressed their gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in conjunction with the 218th Police Day celebration today.

The two ministers, in their social media posts today, expressed their appreciation for the dedication, sacrifices and services of the “Sang Saka Biru” (Men in Blue), who continue to be the country’s pillar of security.

Saifuddin Nasution said that since its establishment, the PDRM has been the backbone for maintaining public order and ensuring Malaysians can live in peace and harmony.

“On this meaningful day, we offer our highest respect and gratitude to the ‘Sang Saka Biru’, be it those who are still serving or have retired.

“Every sacrifice and effort you make will always be remembered and appreciated. The Police and the Community Are Inseparable. Happy 218th Police Day!,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im described the PDRM as the country’s main fortress that has ensured the safety of Malaysians is guaranteed for over two decades.

He added that the PDRM personnel had tirelessly served with total dedication and faced various challenges to ensure continued peace and harmony in the country.

“Today, we not only remember the services of those who are no longer with us but also pay respect to the personnel still on duty and who continue to uphold the principles of integrity, professionalism and commitment to the country.

“May the PDRM continue to progress and become an inspiration to future generations. Thank you, ‘Sang Saka Biru’, for all the invaluable sacrifices and efforts,” he said.