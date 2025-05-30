KUALA LUMPUR: The WhatsApp account of Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has been hacked using a foreign virtual private network (VPN).

Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) acting director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said that after accessing the minister’s WhatsApp account, the suspect sent his URL links to all his contacts on the app.

“So far, there have been no complaints of individuals suffering losses due to the incident. Swift action by the minister’s officers, who immediately reported the incident, prevented anyone from being deceived.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997,” he told a media conference here today.

On Monday, the Home Minister’s office said the WhatsApp account of Saifuddin Nasution had been hacked and that the matter had been reported to the authorities.

In another development, Muhammed Hasbullah said they have busted a phone scam syndicate targeting Japanese nationals following a raid on a three-storey bungalow in Kajang on May 13.

He said the raid, by a team from the Bukit Aman CCID, also arrested eight individuals, comprising two Chinese and six Japanese nationals aged between 23 and 56, who operated as the call centre’s agents.

“Also seized were seven iPads, one laptop, nine mobile phones, nine modems, one set of scripts and a bunch of keys, with the total seizure estimated at RM25,000,” he said, adding that the raid was a result of intelligence and information gathered regarding the call centre’s scam activities.

Muhammed Hasbullah said preliminary investigations found that the syndicate had been operating for the past two months posing as the Osaka Police in Japan to deceive victims.

“The syndicate would send messages via short messaging service (SMS) to victims claiming that police had detained individuals involved in fraud cases and found bank cards registered under the victims’ names. The victims would then be contacted using a voice call, purportedly for further investigation.

“After being deceived, the victims will be asked to provide personal information and to transfer a certain amount of cash to accounts controlled by the syndicate. After all the information and cash had been obtained, the syndicate will terminate all communications and the victims won’t be able to contact them anymore,” he said.

He added that the two Chinese nationals detained have been charged under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1956/63 on May 22, while the six Japanese nationals will be charged on June 3.