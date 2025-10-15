Saifuddin pledges transparent, professional probe into school crimes

TANJONG MALIM: The Royal Malaysia Police has promised a transparent and professional investigation into recent criminal incidents at school premises.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stressed that those involved would be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

He said public confidence, especially among parents, needed to be strengthened in line with the slogan “there is no separation between the police and the community.”

“In the aspect of school safety, the people have the right to focus on because their children are sent to school,“ he said.

“The problem is that we must strengthen the confidence of the people, the community including parents if it is related to a crime incident at school, then we will bring the perpetrator to justice using existing laws.”

Saifuddin Nasution said investigations would use both the child-related act and relevant Penal Code sections such as 302, 375 or 377B.

He stressed that police would not compromise on any crime incident at school regardless of the perpetrator’s identity.

However, he noted that this role cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of the police.

“It has to involve the school, it has to involve the community leaders, opinion leaders, because we want to encourage everyone’s cooperation in this aspect of security,“ he said.

In yesterday’s incident, a Form 4 female student died, believed to have been stabbed by a Form 2 male student at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

Last week, in an incident at a school in Alor Gajah, Melaka, a Form 3 female student was believed to have been raped by several senior students. – Bernama