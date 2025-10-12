Salesman loses over RM1 million to online game investment scam

GEORGE TOWN: A private company salesman from Bukit Mertajam has lost RM1.027 million after becoming a victim of an online game investment scam.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed the 34-year-old man filed a report at the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Headquarters today.

The victim discovered the fraudulent scheme through a Facebook advertisement for an online game investment called sandsm2s5.club in early September.

He was attracted by the syndicate’s promise of a 50% profit within a short period.

The victim made his first transfer of RM300,000 into a local company’s account on September 3.

He then conducted seven additional transactions totaling RM727,000 to five different company accounts between September 10 and October 9.

Azizee stated the victim realized he had been cheated when the sandsm2s5.club website became inaccessible and the syndicate’s contact number was deactivated.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama