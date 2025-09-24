Saltwater crocodile captured at Penang beach relocated to wetlands

GEORGE TOWN: The saltwater crocodile captured at Teluk Bahang Beach has been successfully relocated to the Paya Indah Wetlands in Dengkil, Selangor.

Penang Wildlife and National Parks Department Director Mohd Zaide Mohamed Zin confirmed the reptile was moved after a thorough examination at Penang National Park.

“The adult male crocodile, estimated to weigh 100 kilogrammes and measuring four metres, was ready for translocation by 9.30 pm,” he stated.

Mohd Zaide explained that the crocodile will undergo a mandatory one-week quarantine period at the wetlands facility.

“If no health issues are detected during quarantine, the animal will be released into a suitable natural habitat under our supervision,” he added.

Authorities estimate the crocodile is between 30 and 40 years old based on its substantial size.

The director believes the reptile strayed into the coastal area from a nearby river about one week ago.

“This incident is considered unusual, and we believe there are no other crocodiles currently in the Teluk Bahang area,” Mohd Zaide noted.

He reported that the captured crocodile appeared weak but was uninjured and displayed no aggression during handling.

The reptile’s unexpected appearance on the beach behind a hotel yesterday startled both local residents and tourists.

Perhilitan personnel successfully captured the animal following reports from the public. – Bernama