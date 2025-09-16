Sandakan volunteers distribute water amid supply disruption after outage

SANDAKAN: Volunteers have been working tirelessly to distribute water to residents affected by supply disruptions after the Segaliud Water Treatment Plant shutdown.

The plant ceased operations due to a power outage last Saturday caused by damage to the KV transmission tower.

Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee stated that volunteers distributed water until midnight yesterday and will continue today.

Additional water tankers from the West Coast are arriving to provide further assistance to the affected communities.

Vivian apologised for the crisis caused by the electricity supply disruption in her Facebook post today.

She emphasised that volunteers from diverse backgrounds are doing their best to support residents during this challenging time.

Water is currently being delivered through tankers provided by the Sabah Water Department (JANS).

A Bernama survey found some residents have turned to natural spring water to meet their daily needs during this disruption.

Vivian noted that the volunteer team represents true unity in Sandakan with individuals of different ages, races, and backgrounds working together.

The electricity supply in six districts on Sabah’s east coast was affected after a landslide disrupted the 275KV Kolopis-Segaliud transmission line last Saturday. – Bernama