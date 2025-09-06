SARA Appreciation Aid sales hit RM107.1 million on sixth day

KUALA LUMPUR: The sixth day of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Aid programme proceeded smoothly with sales reaching RM107.1 million involving 1.7 million recipients as of 9:30 pm tonight.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the transaction rate remained stable at 99 percent throughout the day.

System improvements and expanded processing capacity over the past five days contributed significantly to achieving this stability.

Overall public spending over six days has reached RM536.9 million nationwide since the programme began on August 31.

Over 8.3 million people have purchased essential goods using both the SARA Appreciation Aid and monthly SARA credits.

The one-time aid benefits 22 million citizens aged 18 and above with a RM2 billion allocation distributed via MyKad.

Eligibility extends to all citizens regardless of B40, M40, or T20 income categories.

Recipients can redeem their RM100 credit cashless at selected supermarkets using their MyKad.

The credit remains valid until December 31, 2025, for use at over 7,300 registered retail outlets nationwide. – Bernama