Pearly-Thinaah end speculation, ready to defend Hong Kong Open title

MALAYSIA’S top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, have silenced withdrawal rumours and confirmed they will defend their Hong Kong Open crown next week — with revenge firmly on their minds.

The world No. 2 duo were tipped to skip the tournament following their silver-medal feat at the World Championships in Paris and a string of homecoming appreciation events.

But national women’s doubles coach Rosman Razak set the record straight: “Pearly-Thinaah will play in the Hong Kong Open.

“They’ve already resumed training and are ready to give their best next week,” he told New Straits Times.

Their participation sets up a potential blockbuster rematch with world No. 1 Liu Sheng Shu–Tan Ning — the same Chinese pair who denied them gold in Paris.

Pearly-Thinaah famously beat Liu-Tan in last year’s Hong Kong Open final but have lost to them in four other finals since, including the Indonesia, Japan, China and Arctic Opens.

The Malaysians’ route to the final will be far from easy.

They open against Taiwan’s world No. 17 Chan Ching Hui–Yang Ching Tun, could face Indonesia’s No. 10 Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi–Lanny Tria Mayasari in the second round, and might meet Hong Kong’s No. 16 Yeung Nga Ting–Yeung Pui Lam in the quarter-finals.

The biggest test is likely a semi-final clash with China’s No. 4 Jia Yi Fan–Zhang Shu Xian, who hold a 4-1 head-to-head lead.

Despite the tough draw, Pearly-Thinaah carry strong momentum after a consistent season — winning the Thailand Open, making the Malaysia Masters semi-finals, reaching the Singapore Open quarter-finals, and finishing runners-up at the Indonesia Open — all in a four-week stretch earlier this year.

While mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei have opted out of Hong Kong, Pearly-Thinaah are embracing the challenge.

Regardless of the outcome, the pair are guaranteed to retain their world No. 2 ranking thanks to points collected earlier in the season.