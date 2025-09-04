SARA Appreciation Credit spending hits RM117.1 million on fourth day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Credit implementation reached RM117.1 million in sales on its fourth day, involving 1.8 million recipients nationwide.

This amount represents an increase from the RM76.8 million spent by 1.1 million recipients on September 2.

The successful transaction rate has improved to 99.7%, rising from 95% recorded on the previous day.

System improvements and expanded processing capacity over the past three days have contributed to the current stability achieved.

More than 4.8 million people have purchased basic necessities using the RM100 SARA Appreciation credit since its implementation began on August 31.

Total spending has reached RM312.6 million nationwide through the programme.

The RM100 SARA Appreciation credit remains valid until December 31, 2025, and can be used at over 7,300 registered retail outlets across Malaysia. – Bernama