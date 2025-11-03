PUTRAJAYA: MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan’s decision to withdraw from a religious debate with preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu should be commended for preserving national harmony and unity, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said he also appreciated Zamri Vinoth’s positive response to the decision.

Aaron said the decision reminds all Malaysians of the importance of preserving unity among the country’s diverse religious, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds.

“May this decision serve as an example for all of us to continue strengthening unity and mutual respect among us.

“This is a positive move that reminds us of the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in a diverse nation, and it should serve as a guideline for future generations,“ he said in a statement today.

Aaron added that unity should not just be merely a slogan but must be reflected in our daily actions and attitudes.

“The principles of understanding, respect, and acceptance are essential foundations for this effort. By embracing a more inclusive approach and embodying these principles, we can create a more harmonious and prosperous society,“ he said.

Saravanan was reported today as saying he cancelled the religious debate with Zamri Vinoth in the interest of national unity after discussions with the National Unity Minister and MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran.