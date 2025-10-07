Sarawak aims to become global governance model using its strengths

KUCHING: Sarawak can leverage its rich resources, cultural diversity and political stability to become a sub-national model for governance globally.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan stated these strengths enable Sarawak to play an active role in global governance and sustainable development.

He announced this while officiating the National Conference on Integrity and Governance 2025 in Kuching today.

“Through international cooperation networks, we want to ensure that Sarawak becomes part of the global solution to the challenges of corruption, environmental crises, and social inequality,” he said.

Awang Tengah confirmed Sarawak’s efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 16 focusing on justice, peace and strong institutions.

He highlighted Sarawak’s proactive approach to climate change through renewable energy, green hydrogen and tropical forest preservation.

This approach supports the Paris Agreement on Climate Change while demonstrating Sarawak’s green economy commitment.

Integrity and good governance form the foundation of Sarawak’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 for long-term growth.

Sarawak institutionalises integrity through the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit and Certified Integrity Officers.

The state implements the Ombudsman Ordinance and e-procurement systems as part of governance reforms.

Sarawak remains Malaysia’s only state with Ombudsman legislation through the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance 2023.

This historic step provides an independent mechanism for public accountability and oversight.

“With this, Sarawak sends a clear message to the people, investors and the international community that integrity is not just a slogan, but a guaranteed commitment to ensuring transparent and fair governance continues in Sarawak,” he added. – Bernama