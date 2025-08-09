Sarawak aims to streamline petrol station construction for economic growth

KUCHING: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Sarawak is working to speed up and simplify petrol station construction processes.

This initiative supports the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform Programme (RKB).

MPC Deputy Director-General Dr Mohammad Norjayadi Tamam stated that reducing regulatory hurdles will attract investment and enhance productivity.

“A smoother process will improve fuel access in rural areas and create job opportunities,” he said.

He added that these improvements will foster a transparent and competitive investment environment.

A two-day engagement session was held to identify inefficiencies in petrol station approvals.

The session aimed to eliminate overlapping procedures and draft high-impact solutions for faster processing.

MPC expects streamlined approvals to accelerate energy infrastructure development.

Benefits include lower costs, shorter waiting times, and expanded fuel coverage in strategic areas.

“This project will serve as a model for improving other development permits in Sarawak,” the agency said.

The initiative could attract more domestic and foreign investment by ensuring stable energy supply.

MPC hopes this effort will strengthen investor confidence in Sarawak’s economy.

It also aligns with Malaysia’s goal to rank among the top 12 most competitive nations by 2030. - Bernama