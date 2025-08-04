Boeing defense workers strike after rejecting contract offer

WASHINGTON: Thousands of Boeing defense workers in the US states of Missouri and Illinois are set to strike after rejecting a revised contract proposal.

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) confirmed the strike will begin at midnight on Monday, August 4, 2025.

“Approximately 3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing facilities... voted on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 to reject a modified four-year labor agreement with Boeing,“ the union stated.

The workers demand a contract that reflects their contributions to national defense.

Boeing’s initial offer included a 20 percent wage increase over four years, which was rejected last week.

The revised proposal doubled the raise to 40 percent, but workers remained unsatisfied.

“We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40 percent average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules,“ said Dan Gillian, Boeing Air Dominance vice president.

The company has activated contingency plans to minimise disruptions.

Boeing has faced ongoing challenges, including production quality issues and a previous seven-week strike that impacted major assembly plants.

The IAM, representing 600,000 workers across multiple industries, continues to push for better terms. – AFP