Son Heung Min bids tearful farewell to Spurs fans in Seoul match

SOUTH Korean football icon Son Heung Min bid an emotional farewell to home fans on Sunday, a day after announcing his decision to leave English club Tottenham Hotspur.

Son, 33, started for Spurs in a pre-season match against Newcastle United at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, playing 65 minutes before being substituted to a standing ovation and tearful goodbye. Over 64,000 fans packed the 66,000-seat stadium in humid and rainy conditions, many donning Son’s iconic “Son 7” jersey.

Banners and chants filled the stands in tribute to the star’s decade-long journey with the London club. Son handed over the captain’s armband before leaving the pitch in tears. He hugged teammates, coaching staff and even Newcastle players, who congratulated him on his career.

The stadium played a video tribute as Son did a lap of honour, waving and blowing kisses to fans. Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank said the match was “most likely” Son’s last with the club.

If confirmed, Son will leave as one of Tottenham’s all-time greats. Since joining the club in 2015, he has scored 173 goals in 454 appearances, ranking fifth in the club’s history. In 2021-22, Son won the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals, the first and only Asian player to receive the honour.

Son also captained Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years when they lifted the UEFA Europa League title in May this year. He is among only 13 players to have lifted silverware as captain for the club.

The farewell match marked Tottenham’s third pre-season visit to South Korea in four years but was easily the most emotionally charged due to Son’s impending departure. Chants of “Nice One, Sonny!” echoed throughout the match, and even after his substitution, fans continued to sing in tribute.

Despite not scoring in the match, Son’s presence was the highlight, with fans focused on seeing their hometown hero wear the Spurs shirt one last time. The club will continue its pre-season with matches against Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but Son’s participation remains uncertain.

As Son closes a historic chapter, he leaves behind a legacy that has redefined Asian representation in top-tier European football. - Bernama, Yonhap