Hamas offers aid for hostages if Israel stops airstrikes, opens Gaza corridors

CAIRO: Hamas has stated it is willing to coordinate with the Red Cross to deliver aid to hostages in Gaza, but only if Israel meets specific demands.

The group insists Israel must permanently open humanitarian corridors and pause airstrikes during aid distribution.

Israeli officials report that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with only 20 believed to be alive.

Hamas has so far blocked humanitarian groups from accessing the captives, leaving families with little information about their conditions.

A recent video released by Hamas showed Israeli hostage Evyatar David, appearing severely emaciated, digging what he described as his own grave.

The footage sparked international outrage, with France, Germany, the UK, and the US condemning the treatment of hostages.

The UN Security Council will hold a special session on Tuesday to address the issue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the Red Cross to assist the hostages, while the Hostages Families Forum accused Hamas of holding innocent people in “impossible conditions” for over 660 days.

The group demanded immediate release, warning that any deaths would be on Hamas’s hands.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry reported six more starvation-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 175 since the war began.

Israel allowed a limited fuel shipment to enter Gaza, but aid agencies say far more is needed to prevent famine.

Egypt’s Al Qahera News reported two trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza, though confirmation was pending.

The Israeli military agency COGAT stated four UN fuel tankers had arrived to support hospitals and essential services.

Belgium and Jordan conducted an aid airdrop, while France delivered 40 tons of humanitarian supplies.

However, witnesses say many aid trucks have been looted by desperate civilians and armed groups.

The Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, has killed over 60,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. – Reuters