Sarawak allocates RM10 billion for water infrastructure upgrades by 2030

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated approximately 10 billion ringgit to implement a comprehensive piping system and water treatment plants throughout the state.

This initiative aims to provide clean and sustainable water supplies to residents while supporting the needs of foreign investors.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg confirmed the allocation covers the replacement of old and leaking pipes alongside development and upgrading of water treatment facilities.

“We are targeting all these projects to be fully completed by 2030,” he stated during a press conference after launching Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd.

He explained that funding will be channelled in stages with priority given to densely populated and remote areas previously facing water supply difficulties.

Abang Johari emphasised that water supply development complements other strategic infrastructure projects including coastal highways and rural link roads.

He expressed optimism that Sarawak would achieve full water supply coverage by 2030, boosting state progress with modern investor-friendly infrastructure.

Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi highlighted the establishment of Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd as a single entity to strengthen water management.

The company merges three main agencies: Kuching Water Authority, Sibu Water Authority, and the Northern Region Water Board (LAKU). – Bernama