Sarawak allocates RM3.55 billion to build modern govt quarters

SARIKEI: The Sarawak government has approved an allocation of RM3.55 billion, under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), to develop modern government quarters across the state, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the initiative aims to safeguard the welfare of civil servants, particularly those serving in rural areas. The new government quarters will not only house state government officials, but will also be made available to federal officials, when necessary.

“For example, in my state constituency of Gedong, there are no quarters for on-duty doctors. As a result, we have had to rent houses from villagers. That’s where the inspiration to build these modern quarters came from,” he told reporters, after officiating the Sarikei Division Government Administration Centre, today.

Abang Johari said that the new quarters will be built in the form of apartments, and managed by a specialised agency. These quarters will be equipped with a security system, and a recreation centre to support the physical and mental well-being of civil servants.

“This is a new approach, so that government officials can serve the people better,” he added.

Several sites have been identified and approved for construction by the Public Service Commission (SPA), with priority given to locations near government offices, and recreational facilities such as stadiums.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari expressed satisfaction with the progress of development projects in the Sarikei Division, involving 200 government initiatives as of April 2025, with a total allocation of RM4.9 billion.

These projects cover various sectors, including the construction of roads, bridges, and water and electricity supply.

Among the completed key projects is the Sarawak Government Administration Centre in Sarikei, which houses the Resident’s Office and various government agencies at a cost of over RM154 million.

“All these projects are progressing according to schedule, further strengthening the government’s development planning in the area,” he said.