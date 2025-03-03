Sarawak, Australia forge collaboration in energy sector

KUCHING: Sarawak and Australia will forge a strategic collaboration in the energy storage sector to strengthen the state’s future energy needs.

Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Danielle Heinecke said that, in addition, Australia also intends to attract more investors to Sarawak, including those from Down Under.

“We just signed an agreement to cooperate on energy storage to help Sarawak realise its future energy requirements, as well as the various options available for energy storage to meet those plans.

“We also want to bring in more investors to Sarawak, and there definitely are several Australian investors who are considering Sarawak as an option, particularly in the energy and mining sectors,” she said.

She said this in a statement issued by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Also present at the meeting were Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Regional Director of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Fenny Nuli and Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.