Sarawak cancer centre project on MA63 meeting agenda this Monday

KUCHING: The proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre will be a key discussion point at the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) meeting this Monday.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian stated that preparations for the centre are progressing well.

He confirmed that the Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia, not Sarawak JKR, will handle the construction.

“Yesterday, I also had a meeting with the Sarawak State Health Department, and they informed me that everything has been finalised.

When you build a hospital, you must also ask the end user, in this case, the healthcare professionals, what is needed,” he told reporters after launching the Batu Kawah National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI).

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak’s Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, will attend the Kuala Lumpur meeting with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the federal government’s approval for the Sarawak Cancer Centre in Samarahan Division on March 30 last year.

Anwar noted that Sarawak is making history as the first state government to fund a federal project in advance for faster implementation. - Bernama