Sarawak Customs seize RM2.3 million in contraband goods in Sibu raids

SIBU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized contraband goods valued at over 2.3 million ringgit during three separate raids in Sibu.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Norizan Yahya confirmed the total value of goods and duties amounted to RM2,267,310.69.

He stated that the raids targeted white cigarettes, liquor and frozen goods at different locations based on intelligence information.

“The first raid uncovered 1.2 million sticks of white cigarettes and 3,294.72 litres of liquor stored in an abandoned commercial building,” Norizan said.

He added that these items were valued at RM979,206.62 and discovered during a July 30 operation.

“In the second raid on the same day, the team seized 800,000 sticks of white cigarettes and 4,625.28 litres of liquor,” he continued.

Norizan confirmed the total value including duties for the second seizure amounted to RM703,232.38.

“The third raid confiscated 64,524 kilogrammes of frozen goods and 792 litres of liquor from a warehouse,” he explained.

He noted that these goods were valued at RM584,871.69 including duties and discovered on July 31.

All three cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“Their modus operandi is to store the prohibited goods in abandoned or vacant premises before distributing them to the local market,” Norizan said.

He urged the public to assist Customs in combating smuggling activities through their toll-free line.

Norizan assured that the identity of all informants would be kept confidential. – Bernama