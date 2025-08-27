SpaceX Starship test flight succeeds after fiery failures

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND: SpaceX successfully launched its Starship megarocket on Tuesday, marking a crucial achievement after several explosive failures had raised doubts about the programme.

The 403-foot tall rocket represents the most powerful launch vehicle ever constructed and forms the cornerstone of Elon Musk’s ambition to transport humans to Mars.

Engineers at the Texas Starbase facility cheered as the stainless steel giant lifted off at 6:30 pm local time, with the event broadcast live online.

The Super Heavy first-stage booster descended into the Gulf of Mexico minutes after launch, creating a sonic boom during its descent.

SpaceX deliberately avoided attempting to catch the booster with its launch tower arms to test performance under engine failure conditions.

Cameras aboard the upper stage captured the successful deployment of eight dummy Starlink satellites via a robotic mechanism during the flight.

Some heat shielding tiles detached and a small flap section burned during re-entry, though engineers anticipated these issues.

“We’re kind of being mean to this starship a little bit,“ said SpaceX communications manager Dan Huot during the webcast.

The mission carried significant importance following three consecutive upper stage explosions and one ground test failure in June.

SpaceX’s iterative development approach has established its dominance in rocket launches despite these setbacks.

Elon Musk identified creating a fully reusable orbital heat shield as the programme’s most difficult technical challenge.

Proving orbital refuelling capability with super-cooled propellant remains another critical hurdle for deep-space missions.

The programme faces tight deadlines to modify Starship for NASA’s 2027 lunar landing and Musk’s promised 2026 uncrewed Mars mission. – AFP