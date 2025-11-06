KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Sarawak seized ganja (cannabis) worth RM2.578 million when it raided the premises of a courier company in Miri on May 13.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said the 9.30 am raid was carried out following intelligence received from the Air Cargo Unit of the Miri Customs Branch.

“Acting on the tip-off, officers from the Miri JKDM Narcotics Unit inspected five unclaimed parcels at a courier service premises on Jalan Pos, Miri.

“They found 98 transparent plastic packages suspected to contain ganja, weighing an estimated 26.313 kilogrammes,” he said in a statement today.

Norizan said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to smuggle the drugs from Peninsular Malaysia by using the courier service and declaring them as clothing items to evade detection.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.