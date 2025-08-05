Sarawak Customs thwart drug smuggling attempt at airport

KUCHING: The Sarawak Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10.1 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine hidden inside a box of snacks.

Its director, Norizan Yahya, said the drugs, worth about RM347,200, were seized at the Kuching International Airport (LTAK) on April 16.

He said a local man, who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was arrested at noon after exhibiting suspicious behaviour in the baggage claim area.

“The suspect was seen retrieving a box from the baggage carousel and then heading to the restroom with it. Officers from the LTAK Special Passenger Inspection Unit (UKPP) proceeded to close in to inspect the person and the box he was carrying.

“The inspection led to the discovery of 10 transparent plastic packages containing substances suspected to be methamphetamine, with a gross weight of 10,136 grammes,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the arrest was a collaboration between the UKPP and the Sarawak JKDM Narcotics Branch.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.