Sarawak Energy, DHL team up to uplift indigenous artisans

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy has partnered with DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei to empower indigenous artisans from Sarawak’s rural communities to diversify their revenue streams through e-commerce and logistics support.

Sarawak Energy said in a statement today that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on May 23 in Kuala Lumpur to formalise the Artisans Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Programme, which aims to bolster digital capabilities and expand market access for the artisans group.

The MoU was signed by Sarawak Energy’s SEB Power chief executive officer Bunyak Lunyong and DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo.

Sarawak Energy Senior Vice-President (Legal and Compliance), George Chapman; SEB Social Impact Management General Manager, Jiwari Abdullah; and DHL eCommerce Malaysia Managing Director, Saurabh Kumar were among those who witnessed the ceremony.

Under the programme, 20 artisans from the Bakun and Murum communities in Sarawak will participate in a weeklong training session with DHL and TikTok Shop, covering e-commerce fundamentals, supply chain management, content creation and business scaling, to enable rural artisans to reach international markets.

Speaking at the event, Lunyong said that combining DHL’s logistics expertise with digital platforms would boost artisans’ market visibility, provide continuous skill development, broaden customer access, and improve business acumen, leading to both social and economic empowerment.

“The partnership signifies a meaningful step forward in Sarawak Energy’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, aligning with our social investment pillars and broader objective of creating enduring value for indigenous rural communities,” he said.

Neo, meanwhile, expressed his hope that DHL’s involvement in the programme would help to unlock rural artisans’ growth potential while preserving their rich cultural heritage.

“We believe that global trade empowers small businesses and drives the economic mobility of communities. We are proud to work together with Sarawak Energy to provide indigenous artisans with the support and guidance they need to succeed across borders,” he added.