Sarawak enhances carbon trading, climate change efforts - Deputy Minister

KUCHING: Sarawak is taking strides to involve private sector stakeholders in its carbon trading initiatives and climate change strategies, according to the State Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Replying to a question from Azizul Adenan (GPS-Tanjung Datu) at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting today, he said the state had established a legal and collaborative framework that encourages private sector engagement in Sarawak’s green economy.

“Through legal frameworks and clear processes, Sarawak is ensuring that carbon project developers have a structured path forward,“ he said, emphasising the collaborative approach that includes high-level events to increase awareness.

He said the state is also considering the establishment of a Sarawak Climate Change Centre, a dedicated facility to coordinate and manage climate change mitigation and carbon trading.

“This centre would serve as a focal point for engaging private sectors and addressing related interests, queries and opportunities,” he said.

Dr Hazland said Sarawak will once again host the Asia Carbon Conference next year, a platform that not only raises awareness but also underscores Sarawak’s strategic commitment to advancing carbon trading and climate action.

On the Sarawak Net Zero and Carbon Plan, currently under development, he said it will integrate carbon trading into the state’s economy and environmental goals, cementing the state’s role in the global climate action movement.

“Carbon trading is pivotal for diversifying Sarawak’s economy, opening up new growth areas and opportunities across multiple sectors,“ he also said.

He added that local solar project developers have shown strong interest in nature-based carbon credits, marking a shift from traditional industries to greener economic models.