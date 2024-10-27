Sarawak explores Oceanic Thermal Energy to boost renewable power - Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is considering the potential for ocean-based energy generation through Oceanic Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) technology, aiming to expand its portfolio of renewable energy sources.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the initiative is a continuation of the state’s ongoing exploration of sustainable energy options, alongside existing sources like natural gas, hydropower and solar.

He said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and his officers have been commissioned to undertake a feasibility study for this innovative energy source.

“Sarawak could be on the verge of tapping into a new green energy source. We hope the State Secretary’s office makes strides in exploring this promising technology,” he said during the 85th anniversary dinner of the Sarawak Malay National Association here tonight.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi also graced the event.