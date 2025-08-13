BlackBerry expands Apac HQ to boost cyber-resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: BlackBerry Ltd is expanding its secure communications division’s Asia Pacific (Apac) regional headquarters in Malaysia, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the nation and the broader Asean region.

Following the successful launch of the MCMC and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CCoE) in Cyberjaya in March 2024, BlackBerry is now scaling its presence across three strategic locations: Cyberjaya, central Kuala Lumpur, and Mont Kiara. The expansion includes a new sales and marketing office, as well as a dedicated Regional Support Centre staffed by over 50 technical experts, enabling 24/7 support and professional services across the Asia-Pacific region.

“As Malaysia strengthens its position as a regional hub for digital resilience and innovation, we are proud to expand our Apac secure communications headquarters here – now with enhanced 24/7 support for a region tackling complex risks,” said BlackBerry in Apac senior vice-president Tash Stamatelos.

He added that this expansion supports both BlackBerry’s regional growth strategy and Malaysia’s national priorities including capacity building, enhanced disaster response, and the implementation of sovereign, military-grade communications to combat rising espionage.

This shared vision for bolstering digital resilience is echoed by Malaysia’s regulators, with MCMC welcoming BlackBerry’s expanded footprint as a catalyst for deeper public–private collaboration.

Building on the MCMC and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Cyberjaya, the expansion strengthens Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for secure communications while enhancing the nation’s ability to support government, critical infrastructure, and industry against evolving cyber threats.

Further building on Malaysia’s growth as an international hub, this announcement follows Canada’s government commitment of C$3.9 million (RM12 million) in multi-year investment for cybersecurity training at the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, announced at Apec in November 2024. The first phase of this programme will commence in November 2025 with the globally recognised Certifications for Leadership in Cybersecurity course. Additionally, a recent partnership with EC-Council will offer self-paced learning courses for Malaysian civil servants, further enhancing national cyber capabilities.