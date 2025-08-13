Rafizi’s son attacked with syringe at Putrajaya mall

PETALING JAYA: The son of Pandan MP and former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli was attacked with a syringe by an unidentified assailant outside a shopping mall in Putrajaya today.

In a statement, Rafizi said the incident occurred at about 1.45pm as his wife and child were getting into their car to leave the mall.

“Suddenly, a man dragged my child and jabbed him with a syringe,” he said.

“Checks showed that two men on a motorcycle had been following my wife’s car. In my view, they had planned the attack in advance.

“The attack involved two men dressed entirely in black and wearing full-face helmets. They had been waiting beforehand and rushed to attack my child at the opportune moment.”

His son was immediately taken to UPM Hospital for treatment, while police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

Rafizi and his family have since given their statements to police.

“Any further information regarding the incident, investigation, and results of the doctor’s examination should be released by the police and UPM Hospital,” he said.

Rafizi expressed his gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police and UPM Hospital for their swift assistance, adding that this was the first time his family had been targeted in such a manner since he became a public-profile politician.

He said he believes the attack is a warning for him not to speak out strongly on certain issues, but vowed not to bow to threats.

“I will take follow-up steps to improve security, but I will continue to carry out my duties as usual,” he said.

Police have yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

