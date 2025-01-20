Sarawak floods: Number of evacuees rises as of 8 pm

KUCHING: The number of individuals sheltered at the temporary relief centre, due to flooding in the Saratok district, Sarawak, has risen to 89 people from 21 families, as of 8 this evening.

According to the latest report from the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the number of evacuees has increased from 85 people reported earlier this morning.

The relief centre, located at Dewan Rumah Dayak Saratok, was opened at 3.30 pm yesterday, and all evacuees are residents of Rumah Tembawai Kapok, a longhouse in the Awik area of Saratok.