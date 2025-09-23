Sarawak fully recovers from floods as Miri relief centre closes

SIBU: The flood situation in Sarawak has completely recovered with the temporary relief centre at Dewan Suarah Marudi in Miri officially closing at 9 am today.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee confirmed in a statement that the last two evacuees from the same family have now returned safely to their home.

Meanwhile the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Info Banjir portal showed the river water level at the Long Teru station continued receding to 8.11 metres at noon.

This reading was down from the earlier morning measurement of 8.19 metres though the level remains above the danger threshold of 8 metres.

A similar downward trend occurred at the Marudi station where the water level recorded 3.5 metres at noon compared to 3.59 metres this morning.

Despite this drop the Marudi station level also remains above its danger threshold of 3.25 metres. – Bernama