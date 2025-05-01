KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) successfully seized contraband cigarettes and liquor worth over RM3 million during “Op Taring Alpha” conducted in the city last Friday.

Sarawak Brigade GOF Commander SAC Che Ghazali Che Awang said a raid on a premises led to the discovery of 1,777 cartons of white cigarettes, 695 cartons of kretek cigarettes, 11,732.5 litres of beer and 2,137.9 litres of liquor of various brands worth RM3,023,488.75.

“Two local women, aged 30 and 33, were also arrested during the operation,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspects and seized items were handed over to the Kota Samarahan District Police Headquarters for further action and investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

In a separate statement, Che Ghazali said that in 2024, the Sarawak Brigade GOF carried out 287 raids, 630 arrests and deportations involving seizures valued at RM83.3 million.

He said the arrests involved 154 locals and 121 foreigners.

“In addition, 355 foreigners attempting to enter Sarawak via illegal routes along the border were deported. All arrests and deportations involved individuals from Indonesia,” he said.

Che Ghazali said the seized items included smuggled cigarettes worth RM25.6 million, contraband liquor (RM6.9 million), smuggled diesel (RM1.2 million), vehicles (RM14.2 million) and other items (RM35.4 million).