Sarawak GOF seizes RM3.6 mln in smuggled goods under Op Taring

KUCHING: The Sarawak Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) has seized RM3.6 million worth of smuggled goods in a series of successful operations under ‘Op Taring’ from July 21 to August 1.

Sarawak Brigade Commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang said the largest bust occurred in Sibu on July 21, where authorities confiscated 783,040 sticks of untaxed cigarettes and 225 litres of liquor worth RM1.4 million. A 43-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the case.

On August 1 in Bau, four men were detained for attempting to smuggle 35,000 kg of Bombay onions and 1,400 kg of garlic without valid permits. “Four lorries were also seized, with the total estimated value at RM1.13 million,” Che Ghazali said in a statement.

Other notable seizures included 10,000 kg of imported sugar without permits in Lundu (RM350,000), 15,432 litres of subsidised diesel in Sematan (RM291,553.44), and 380 boxes of frozen food in Lundu (RM222,960). Multiple individuals were arrested in these cases.

On July 31, a 67-year-old man was caught in Sri Aman with controlled goods like rice and cooking oil, while another elderly man in Debak was found transporting 580 litres of fuel. Their seizures were valued at RM121,795.70 and RM111,815, respectively.

In drug-related cases, ecstasy worth RM34,466.50 was found in an abandoned car near Kuching airport, while a man in Serian was arrested with methamphetamine and a Proton Wira with a fake number plate, totalling RM25,199.20 in seizures.

Che Ghazali added that on July 23, a stolen Yamaha FZ105 motorcycle worth RM5,000 was recovered near the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Bau. The highlight the GOF’s intensified efforts against smuggling and criminal activities in Sarawak. - Bernama